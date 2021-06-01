Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Meijer Pharmacy announce vaccination options for those with disabilities

MICHIGAN — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Meijer Pharmacy announced on Tuesday a regionally-focused collaborative to offer homebound individuals and people with disabilities COVID-19 vaccines.

The effort is meant to provide a local, convenient and access-sensitive environment for people still facing barriers in receiving vaccinations, a news release said.

Meijer Pharmacy is dedicating COVID-19 vaccine supply to individuals through walk-ins or by scheduling their vaccine in advance and ensuring a safe and accessible environment for those with physical or behavioral disabilities.

Disability agency partners will be communicating to their consumer networks, helping with appointment scheduling and transportation.

Individuals and caregivers can schedule COVID-19 vaccinations by texting “HEALTH” to 75049, a specified code for people with disabilities needing possible accommodations at clinics.

Appointments can also be made on Meijer’s website here.

“Providing vulnerable populations access to information, resources and COVID-19 testing was a target for our organization at the onset of the pandemic, and as we continue reaching State of Michigan-directed vaccine milestones, Blue Cross remains focused on ensuring all Michiganders have equitable access in getting vaccinations and overall, improving their health and well-being,” said Suzanne Miller Allen, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s senior director of community responsibility and social mission.

Disability Advocates of Kent County is West Michigan’s nonprofit partner participating in the collaborative.

“Our pharmacy teams continue working diligently to vaccinate as many people as possible and help keep our communities safe,” Meijer Pharmacy Vice President Jason Beauch said. “We believe expanding our efforts by collaborating with so many great organizations will be meaningful for families across the State of Michigan as we increase accessibility and provide solutions to individuals who might require additional accommodation and resources to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.”