Berrien County Health Department resumes use of J&J vaccine

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Berrien County health officials will resume using Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The agencies had previously recommended a pause earlier this month while experts conducted a thorough safety review after reports of an extremely rare blood clotting syndrome in some people.

Available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks, according to a news release Monday.

The next opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be at a clinic on May 4 at the Berrien County Health Department office in Benton Harbor.

Appointments can be made here.

BCHD also continues to offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Though scheduling an appointment will guarantee vaccine availability, BCHD will welcome walk-ins at COVID-19 vaccine clinics beginning in May, while supplies last.

Residents needing a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are now able to schedule an appointment for themselves online, but will be asked to show their vaccination record card at the time of their appointment. They’ll also need to be sure to choose a clinic offering the same type of vaccine received for their first dose.

As of April 23, 32.5% of all Berrien County residents 16 or older are fully vaccinated against the virus. Nearly 45% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

