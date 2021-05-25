Watch

Barry-Eaton County to host two community vaccine clinics next week

Posted at 4:03 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 16:03:34-04

BARRY/EATON, Mich. — The Barry-Eaton District Health Department plans to host two community COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week, according to BEDHD.

Health officials tell us the clinics will be held on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 2 at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Freeport Community Center – 209 State St, Freeport, MI 49325
Residents 18 and up are eligible.

Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
Bellevue High School – 576 Love Rd, Bellevue, MI 49021
Residents 12 and up are eligible.

We’re told the Freeport Community Center clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Bellevue High School clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

BEDHD says walk-in vaccinations are accepted; however, a limited number of doses will be available. They recommend registering here for the Freeport clinic and here for the Bellevue clinic.

Click here for more information.

