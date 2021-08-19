CMU to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for fall semester

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University announced all students, faculty and staff must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing this fall.

Students must provide proof they are fully vaccinated or begin weekly COVID-19 testing by Sept. 3.

The university says required COVID-19 testing is free of charge and will be available starting Aug. 30.

CMU says students must upload their vaccination cards or their first COVID-19 test result by Sept. 3.

Masks will also be required in classrooms, labs and other instructional spaces, communal areas, health clinic areas and indoors in any single room or enclosed space with more than 25 individuals in attendance.

