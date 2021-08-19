Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

CMU to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing for fall semester

items.[0].image.alt
Central Michigan University
Summer scenics on the campus of Central Michigan University. Photo by Steve Jessmore/Central Michigan University
summer scenics
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 12:25:42-04

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University announced all students, faculty and staff must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing this fall.

Students must provide proof they are fully vaccinated or begin weekly COVID-19 testing by Sept. 3.

The university says required COVID-19 testing is free of charge and will be available starting Aug. 30.

CMU says students must upload their vaccination cards or their first COVID-19 test result by Sept. 3.

Masks will also be required in classrooms, labs and other instructional spaces, communal areas, health clinic areas and indoors in any single room or enclosed space with more than 25 individuals in attendance.

To read the full announcement, click here.

See what other Michigan universities will require this school year with our interactive map.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.