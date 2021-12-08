Watch

CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

Brynn Anderson/AP
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poses during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. More than 40 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the U.S. so far, with most of them people who were vaccinated and nearly all of them suffering only mild illness, Walensky said Wednesday. ​(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 17:48:13-05

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the U.S. so far, with most of them people who were vaccinated and nearly all of them suffering only mild illness, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said data is very limited and new cases are coming in daily.

The agency is working on a more detailed analysis, she said. But “the disease is mild” in the cases reported so far, she said, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion, and fatigue.

