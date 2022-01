CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Jury trials in Calhoun County are suspended until Friday, Feb. 11.

Calhoun County’s 10th District Court tells us the decision was made in response to the surge in Omicron cases.

Trials may be held again the week of Feb. 14 if it is deemed safe to do so, the county tells us. We’re told remote hearings will continue to be held when possible.

