Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Byron Center at Greenville game canceled because of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
football stock image.jpeg
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 10:53:58-04

GREENVILLE, Mich. — This Friday’s varsity football game between Byron Center and Greenville has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Greenville High School Sports announced the decision in a tweet on Tuesday.

Officials plan to monitor the program this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.