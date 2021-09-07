Byron Center at Greenville game canceled because of COVID-19

GREENVILLE, Mich. — This Friday’s varsity football game between Byron Center and Greenville has been canceled because of COVID-19.

Greenville High School Sports announced the decision in a tweet on Tuesday.

Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid concerns, the Varsity Football game on Friday versus Byron Center has been cancelled. The program will be monitored this week and any new information will be announced at a later date. — Greenville High School Sports (@yjacketsports) September 5, 2021

Officials plan to monitor the program this week.