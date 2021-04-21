Bronson Healthcare looking to hire temporary COVID-19 vaccine clinic workers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare is looking for temporary workers to fill positions at COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan.

Medical assistants, patient representatives and pharmacy techs are needed at COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout southwest Michigan.

According to Bronson Healthcare, full-time and part-time positions are available, and applicants will have to be able to meet the demands of variable scheduling. That includes working evening and weekend hours.

While the positions are temporary, Bronson Healthcare says employees will be given at least 60 days’ notice before the role ends to apply for other positions.

“We are working tirelessly to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Carla Herbert, director of practice operations at Bronson Medical Group. “These are wonderful opportunities to make a difference in your community during this challenging time. We encourage all who are qualified to apply.”

You can learn more about Bronson Healthcare employment opportunities and apply for open positions online.

Bronson Healthcare has COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Battle Creek, Portage, Mattawan and South Haven.

