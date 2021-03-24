Beaumont re-institutes visitor restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases in Michigan

(WXYZ) — All Beaumont Health hospitals have instituted visitor restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

This is the third time restrictions have been issued – the first early on in the pandemic and the second came with rising cases in the fall.

According to Beaumont, the restrictions will go into effect Thursday at 8 a.m. and will help protect patients, staff and the community.

No one will be allowed in rooms of patiens with pending or positive COVID-19 tests except those who approaching end-of-life, those under 21, women in labor or other extreme circumstances.

Any patients who do not have COVID-19 can have one family or friend present in the following conditions.

Person who is in serious or critical condition.

Person being evaluated for hospice care or near the end-of-life. Additional family may take turns at their loved one’s bedside (two people are permitted at the bedside).

Adult with disability who needs help with communicating or managing anxiety. Person undergoing a surgical procedure.

When required for support, and arrangements are made in advance, person having an outpatient test or procedure.

Each site determines whether a support person may stay after the patient is received by an Emergency Center (EC) staff member. Please check upon your arrival to the EC.

Woman in labor or with pregnancy complications. A doula in addition to the designated partner is permitted.

Children who are 21 years of age or under. Two parents are permitted.

The health system plans to release guidelines for those who have been fully-vaccinated next month.

“We have noticed an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Detroit over the past few weeks,” said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of Infection Prevention and Epidemiology for Beaumont Health. “Community positivity rates have jumped, and we are seeing more and more COVID-19 variants, too. While we are happy that the vaccine is becoming more widely available, we know that taking difficult steps, like restricting visitation, is still necessary to help us keep our patients and our staff safe.”Please note: masks will still be required to be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

On Wednesday, Michigan reported 4,454 new cases of COVID-19, the highest it has seen in months.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.