At-home COVID tests hard to find in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The tests being purchased by the federal government are not being delivered until January, as COVID-19 at-home tests could be even harder to come by this week as many people rush to grab them right before the holidays.

"Five stores, and I was finally successful," Jorgie Morris said.

Morris was determined to get her hands on an at-home COVID test.

"I almost quit, and it was right across the street. This is the last one and then I'm giving up after this and bring in the morning," she told FOX17.

At-home COVID-19 tests are not easy to find as many shelves sit bare as Christmas inches closer.

"So this was a test. And we probably got these in last week. And those just, you know, kind of go," Kay Pharmacy Owner Mike Koelzer said.

"So, we're at the mercy of the market. 'What's out there was a market been like for you guys?' Hard to get them, hard to find them."

They range anywhere from $15 to $25 a box and many people are buying multiple packages at a time.

"I was traveling and I am getting together with my family and we wanted to safe and not sorry with getting together for the holidays," Morris said.

Health officials say the best time to test is right before meeting up with loved ones.

"I think any test is better going to be a bit more helpful than no test. But you're right. Its test is only good on the day you get the test," Kent County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Nirali Bora said.

They stress not taking it days ahead of time if possible.

With at-home tests becoming more scarce, many focus on healthcare providers. If you do that, they suggest calling ahead of time.

"So you need to have a provider's order, first and foremost, to be able to come in and be tested. A lot of the testing we do is screening testing," North Ottawa Community Health System Director of Laboratory Services.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube