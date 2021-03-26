Ascension Borgess announces 'no visitor' policy in hospitals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has announced its transition to a “no visitor” policy as COVID-19 cases surge in the state of Michigan.
The healthcare system says the new policy does not include religious or end-of-life visitations.
Ascension Borgess says there are a handful of exceptions to the “no visitor” policy, including:
- Individuals who are required to make medical decisions when the patient is legally unable
- One visitor and one midwife/doula are permitted in Labor and Delivery
- One visitor is permitted for patients in outpatient surgery
- One visitor is permitted for outpatient radiology if needed
- One parent or guardian is permitted in the Pediatric Unit, ambulatory care sites or Emergency Department for young patients
- One parent or guardian is permitted for surgery patients aged 21 or under
The healthcare system says exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis and visitors must be 18 or older and not considered high risk for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.
We’re told visitors must complete a screening and wear a hospital-issued mask, which will be provided. Social distancing and hand sanitizing before and after the visit is also expected from visitors.