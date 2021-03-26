Ascension Borgess announces 'no visitor' policy in hospitals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has announced its transition to a “no visitor” policy as COVID-19 cases surge in the state of Michigan.

The healthcare system says the new policy does not include religious or end-of-life visitations.

Ascension Borgess says there are a handful of exceptions to the “no visitor” policy, including:

Individuals who are required to make medical decisions when the patient is legally unable

One visitor and one midwife/doula are permitted in Labor and Delivery

One visitor is permitted for patients in outpatient surgery

One visitor is permitted for outpatient radiology if needed

One parent or guardian is permitted in the Pediatric Unit, ambulatory care sites or Emergency Department for young patients

One parent or guardian is permitted for surgery patients aged 21 or under

The healthcare system says exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis and visitors must be 18 or older and not considered high risk for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

We’re told visitors must complete a screening and wear a hospital-issued mask, which will be provided. Social distancing and hand sanitizing before and after the visit is also expected from visitors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube