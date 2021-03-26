Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Ascension Borgess announces 'no visitor' policy in hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
Ascension Michigan
Ascension Michigan logo.png
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:09:59-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess has announced its transition to a “no visitor” policy as COVID-19 cases surge in the state of Michigan.

The healthcare system says the new policy does not include religious or end-of-life visitations.

Ascension Borgess says there are a handful of exceptions to the “no visitor” policy, including:

  • Individuals who are required to make medical decisions when the patient is legally unable
  • One visitor and one midwife/doula are permitted in Labor and Delivery
  • One visitor is permitted for patients in outpatient surgery
  • One visitor is permitted for outpatient radiology if needed
  • One parent or guardian is permitted in the Pediatric Unit, ambulatory care sites or Emergency Department for young patients
  • One parent or guardian is permitted for surgery patients aged 21 or under

The healthcare system says exceptions will be determined on a case-by-case basis and visitors must be 18 or older and not considered high risk for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

We’re told visitors must complete a screening and wear a hospital-issued mask, which will be provided. Social distancing and hand sanitizing before and after the visit is also expected from visitors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.