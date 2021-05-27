Ascension Borgess announces loosened visitor restrictions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess loosened its visitor restrictions on Thursday amid improving COVID-19 numbers in the community.

The Tier III visitation policy allows for one designated visitor per patient for the duration of that patient’s admission to the hospital, according to a news release.

Hospital officials define a visitor as one person who must be at least 18 years old and not in a high-risk health category, such as older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 vaccination status isn’t currently being considered as part of the visitation policy.

“Visitor” includes the one guardian or support person who may be considered medically necessary to help with the patient’s care.

For labor and delivery situations, one support visitor is allowed in addition to a midwife or doula.

One visitor is allowed for outpatient surgery patients and must stay in the waiting room.

Outpatient radiology and lab patients may have one visitor if needed to help the patient.

Two parents or guardians are allowed for pediatric patients in the emergency department or any pediatric unit, as well as for pediatric surgery patients 21 or younger and for pediatric patients at ambulatory care sites.

Restrictions do not apply to end-of-life visitation.

Religious visitations do not count toward any visitor limitations.

Exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis relative to a patient’s individual needs.

Visitors are required to complete a health screening before entering and must wear a hospital-issued mask – no cloth masks allowed.

