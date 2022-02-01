Watch

American Heart Association, Red Cross issue new CPR guidelines to curb COVID spread

Storyblocks
CPR chest compression resuscitation
Posted at 11:19 AM, Feb 01, 2022
(WXMI) — The American Red Cross is encouraging the adoption of adjusted CPR guidelines from the American Heart Association in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

We’re told applying chest compressions can produce respiratory droplets, risking the transmission of COVID-19.

Use of PPE is recommended, such as an N95 mask, disposable gloves and eye protection, if they are available. The American Red Cross adds a face mask should be placed over the nose and mouth of the victim, and the victim should be the one to wear the mask if only one is available at the time.

The nonprofit advises against administering rescue breaths on patients suspected of having COVID-19.

Read the American Red Cross’s full list of COVID-19 guidelines here.

