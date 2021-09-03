Allegan County Health Department adjusts close contact letters after facing criticism

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County health officials have amended their quarantine warning notice letters after concerns about the first page, which is meant to inform recipients that quarantining is a requirement, not just a recommendation.

The letter notifies parents that their “son or daughter has come in close contact with a COVID-positive individual and has determined that he or she is a carrier” and is a “source of infection.” It also states that the person is required to cooperate with the department to prevent transmission and if they don’t comply, they’ll consequently be “taken into protective custody.”

ACHD says the letters have been sent to individuals identified as close contacts since the start of the pandemic and that under the Public Health Code, the requirement to issue the letters isn’t limited to COVID-19.

“Historically, the letters have been a part of approved departmental procedures and have been issued in other matters related to stopping the spread of an infectious disease,” the department said in a news release Friday.

The department says the letters have been changed “to place greater focus on the educational element and actions that are necessary to be followed, while still maintaining the required language that is mandated to be included.”

See the new version of the letters here:

