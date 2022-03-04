Allegan County deemed 'low risk' for COVID-19

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County officials say the county has been categorized as a low-risk area for COVID-19.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published guidelines that ease restrictions on mitigation strategies.

As a result, the Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) will center their attention on positive COVID cases and contact tracing among high-risk individuals and settings, the county says.

Under the county’s low-risk status, residents are advised to do the following:

Be up-to-date on vaccines.

Get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Continue using increased ventilation at schools, businesses and other organizations.

Wear a mask if feeling sick and while in quarantine or isolation (regardless of vaccination status).

Self-isolate and inform close contacts if you test positive for COVID-19.

Visit the Allegan County website for more information.

