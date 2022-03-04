Allegan County deemed 'low risk' for COVID-19

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County officials say the county has been categorized as a low-risk area for COVID-19.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published guidelines that ease restrictions on mitigation strategies.
As a result, the Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) will center their attention on positive COVID cases and contact tracing among high-risk individuals and settings, the county says.
Under the county’s low-risk status, residents are advised to do the following:
- Be up-to-date on vaccines.
- Get tested and stay home if you’re feeling sick.
- Continue using increased ventilation at schools, businesses and other organizations.
- Wear a mask if feeling sick and while in quarantine or isolation (regardless of vaccination status).
- Self-isolate and inform close contacts if you test positive for COVID-19.
Visit the Allegan County website for more information.
