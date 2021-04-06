Active COVID-19 cases in Michigan surpass 100K for first time since mid-November

(WXYZ) — Active cases of COVID-19 in Michigan have surpassed 100,000 again and are now at levels last seen in mid-November, right before the state was partially shut down for a second time.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number of active cases of COVID-19 was around 109,100 on Monday, one day after the state reported 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period.

It comes amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. According to The New York Times, Michigan 13 of the top 20 metro areas with the greatest number of new cases, including the top 6.

The last 107,000 on Nov. 13, which came just two days before the state issued a new epidemic order with a 3-week pause that ended up lasting in some form for a couple of months.



On March 6, the state hit a low in the number of active cases with around 30,500, and younger age groups are driving the increase in cases, as are the different variants spreading throughout the state.

The fall and winter surge hit its peak active cases on Dec. 11 when there were around 218,000 active cases of the virus.

Younger people are making up a majority of the new cases of the virus. As of Tuesday, there are 702,499 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, but the age groups between 20-39 make up for 34% of the total cases of the virus.

The state continues to push vaccination as the best way to fight the surge in cases, and on Monday, everyone ages 16 and up became eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency use authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds, while everyone 18 and up can get all three types of vaccines.

As of Tuesday, the state has administered 4,706,383 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.