90K Remote students in Michigan approved to receive food assistance

LANSING, Mich. — Families of Michigan children who were affected by hunger due to remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2021–22 school year will soon receive food assistance.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says 90,000 children in pre-K through grade 12 can receive benefits if they also qualify for free lunch or lunch at a reduced price. We’re told they must also attend an in-person school where in-person instruction was not an option for the duration of a full or partial month.

Every eligible child is entitled to $7.10 for each school day between September 2021 and June 2022 that was held virtually or when that student was out of school due to COVID-19, according to the state health department.

MDHHS says application is not necessary, adding payments will be distributed automatically. We’re told payments started last week for September through December and will continue later in May for January and February; next month for March and April; and July for May and June.

“I am proud of all that our team at MDHHS has done to provide easy access to food to our families during the pandemic,” says Director Elizabeth Hertel. “While we are in the recovery stage of the pandemic, children and families still have great needs due to COVID-19. We are here to address those needs.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube