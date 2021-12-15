Watch

2 more cases of omicron variant confirmed in Michigan

AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:15:50-05

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials have identified two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Genesee County residents.

Case investigation and contact tracing was done for both individuals, one who first tested positive on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 2, the Genesee County Health Department said Wednesday.

Both were adults between 18 and 64 years old and neither was hospitalized.

The health department says the cases were associated with domestic travel.

These cases come on the heels of the variant being confirmed in more than 20 other states as of Wednesday, with the first case in Michigan being confirmed in a Kent County resident on Dec. 9.

Health officials urged residents to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and physical distancing whenever possible.

