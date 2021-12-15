2 more cases of omicron variant confirmed in Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials have identified two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Genesee County residents.

Case investigation and contact tracing was done for both individuals, one who first tested positive on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 2, the Genesee County Health Department said Wednesday.

Both were adults between 18 and 64 years old and neither was hospitalized.

The health department says the cases were associated with domestic travel.

These cases come on the heels of the variant being confirmed in more than 20 other states as of Wednesday, with the first case in Michigan being confirmed in a Kent County resident on Dec. 9.

Health officials urged residents to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols, including getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and physical distancing whenever possible.