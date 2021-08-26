$13M grant will help Michigan's rural hospitals battle COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have secured a $13 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration for 51 small, rural hospitals in the state.

The hospitals will support COVID-19 testing and mitigation, according to a news release Thursday.

“Our top priority is supporting the brave professionals on the frontlines of our health care industry in every corner of our state to ensure that they have what they need to protect themselves, their family and their neighbors,” Whitmer said. “This funding will help rural hospitals continue serving their communities by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts. I want to thank the nurses, doctors and all medical professionals who continue to go above and beyond to keep people safe each and every day.”

Rural hospitals with fewer than 50 staff will be able to use the funds for testing equipment, personnel, temporary structures or education.

Mitigation strategies must be part of the CDC community mitigation framework, including education, contact tracing, communication and outreach.

Each hospital will receive about $257,000, which must be used within 18 months of receipt.

The Michigan Center for Rural Health, which serves as the Michigan State Office of Rural Health, will distribute the funding to the hospitals.

“As the State Office of Rural Health, MCRH is dedicated to improving the health of rural Michigan residents and we are pleased to be able to distribute this funding to Michigan’s rural hospitals,” MCRH Executive Director John Barnas said. “Rural hospitals have long been the cornerstone of rural communities and have been vital and steadfast in their response to COVID-19. This funding will benefit the communities greatly, allowing the hospitals to continue their diligent work in the battle against COVID-19 by increasing testing capacity and implementing mitigation strategies to reduce the effects of COVID-19.”

Hospitals receiving the funding include: