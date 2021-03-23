Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Volunteers going door-to-door in Calhoun County to sign residents up for COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Emmett Township Department of Public Safety
pfizer vaccine.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:02:12-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Several organizations in Calhoun County are going door-to-door as part of COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education efforts.

It’s thanks to a recently-awarded vaccine grant from the Michigan Community Outreach Pilot Program, according to a Facebook post from the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.

The goal is to fill vaccine appointments for an upcoming clinic.

Volunteers with badge credentials are visiting the 10 most vulnerable census tracts in Battle Creek, Springfield and Albion to sign up residents age 60 and older.

Each volunteer is equipped with documents and can show they’re helping with outreach efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources
The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.