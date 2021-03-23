Volunteers going door-to-door in Calhoun County to sign residents up for COVID-19 vaccine

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Several organizations in Calhoun County are going door-to-door as part of COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education efforts.

It’s thanks to a recently-awarded vaccine grant from the Michigan Community Outreach Pilot Program, according to a Facebook post from the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety on Tuesday.

The goal is to fill vaccine appointments for an upcoming clinic.

Volunteers with badge credentials are visiting the 10 most vulnerable census tracts in Battle Creek, Springfield and Albion to sign up residents age 60 and older.

Each volunteer is equipped with documents and can show they’re helping with outreach efforts.