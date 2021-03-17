Menu

Some seniors seeking vaccine left frustrated, others looking forward to seeing grandchildren

There are growing frustration among seniors in Oakland County over their ability to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:28:36-04

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — "It's a relief," said Marsha Starr, a senior citizen in Oakland County, about getting her second dose of the vaccine to guard against COVID-19.

And for Starr and some of her friends who went to the West Bloomfield Fire Station on Orchard Lake Road Tuesday to get their shots, they were satisfied with the vaccination process and the registration process to get their doses.

But they say some of their neighbors, also senior citizens, have struggled to get an appointment.

"No openings," said Fran Taylor.

"We do recommend for everyone, whether it's seniors or if you're in some other eligibility group, to get on as many lists as you are able to get on and take the first appointment that you get," said Oakland County spokesperson Bill Mullan who urges people to register on the county's "Save Your Spot" registration site as well as other locations, including Rite Aid and Meijer.

"It's a team effort but it comes down to supply," Mullan said.

Currently, there are about 600,000 people registered on Save Your Spot.

Mullan said if someone is vaccinated outside of the county's health department, they encourage them to return to the county's website and click on "Remove Your Spot" to expedite the scheduling process for those who still need the vaccine.

If you're having trouble registering online and need to speak to someone on the phone to register for Oakland County's Save Your Spot to get the vaccine, please call Nurse On Call at 800-848-5533.

