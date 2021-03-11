Menu

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Michigan teachers, school staff, childcare providers

Posted at 12:41 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 12:41:51-05

MICHIGAN — Rite Aid is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to teachers, school staff and child care providers in Michigan, according to a news release Thursday.

It’s in accordance with a new directive from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden administration.

Scheduling of select vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff this Thursday and Friday.

The new eligibility criteria apply to individuals in the seven states and two local jurisdictions where Rite Aid currently administers vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, including Michigan.

Those eligible through the expansion can schedule an appointment here.

Rite Aid says the company is also working to increase vaccine uptake in underserved communities through clinics and partnerships with government officials, churches and community organizations, as well as a toll-free phone number in certain markets that addresses an equity gap for those without internet.

Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.