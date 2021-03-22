Muskegon County plans first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County will host its first walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 27 for residents who are age 60 and older and their spouses, according to a news release Monday.

The free clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Muskegon Community College Health and Wellness Center, located at 221 S. Quarterline Road.

It’ll end early if all vaccines get distributed before 5 p.m.

Spouses do not have to be older than 60.

Participants will need to bring a government ID or recent bill with their local address and wear a mask when they visit the clinic.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and a follow-up clinic will be held to ensure participants receive the second dose.

“Our goals was to vaccinate everyone in Muskegon County who is 65 or older and wants the shot by the end of March,” said Kathy Moore, public health officer for Muskegon County. “This clinic will help us reach that goal and make sure no one falls through the cracks.”

Community members should only attend the clinic if they’re not feeling sick, are not under isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have not received another vaccine of any kind in the 14 days prior to the clinic.

The clinic will also include health educators who can speak with community members who have questions about the vaccines.

“Whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal choice we all must make,” Moore said. “While research has shown the vaccines are safe, we understand people may have questions and concerns. We encourage community members to consult with their primary care physician or other medical professionals to help them make their own decision.”

