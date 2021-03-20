Mothers of Hope clinic in Kalamazoo accepting walk-up vaccinations today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mothers of Hope clinic is accepting walk-up patients 18 and over this evening, according to Feed the Fight Kalamazoo.

We’re told they were originally expecting to host clinics on an appointment basis today and tomorrow, but the pharmacy participating in the event had a refrigerator that malfunctioned.

In an effort to prevent vaccines from going to waste, they will accept walk-up vaccinations while supplies last, the nonprofit tells us.

Feed the Fight Kalamazoo advises those who were scheduled to receive vaccines at Mothers of Hope tomorrow to head there today.

