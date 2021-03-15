Menu

Michigan has administered 3 million COVID-19 vaccines

vaccine
Posted at 6:42 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 18:42:56-04

MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan has officially administered 3 million COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Whitmer said in a tweet Monday evening.

According to Michigan.gov's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, nearly 1 quarter of Michiganders have already been vaccinated.

