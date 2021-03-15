Michigan has administered 3 million COVID-19 vaccines

MICHIGAN — The state of Michigan has officially administered 3 million COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Whitmer said in a tweet Monday evening.

Today, the State of Michigan hit a big milestone in eradicating #COVID19. We have now officially administered 3 million shots of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. We’re going to beat this thing together. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 15, 2021

According to Michigan.gov's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, nearly 1 quarter of Michiganders have already been vaccinated.

