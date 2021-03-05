Menu

Michigan Catholic bishops release statement on morality of J&J vaccine

Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 14:20:36-05

MICHIGAN — Michigan’s Catholic Bishops released a statement Friday on the morality of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes amid concerns that the vaccine was developed using cell lines that originated from aborted fetuses.

Though the bishops call abortion a “great evil” in their statement, they also say the vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Astrazenica – the latter of which hasn’t yet received emergency authorization in the U.S. - can be accepted if no other alternative is available.

The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna don’t pose any moral concerns, the statement said.

Those who choose not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and don’t have access to the ones from Pfizer or Moderna would still be morally responsible for taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full statement here.

