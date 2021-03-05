Michigan Catholic bishops release statement on morality of J&J vaccine

MICHIGAN — Michigan’s Catholic Bishops released a statement Friday on the morality of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes amid concerns that the vaccine was developed using cell lines that originated from aborted fetuses.

Though the bishops call abortion a “great evil” in their statement, they also say the vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Astrazenica – the latter of which hasn’t yet received emergency authorization in the U.S. - can be accepted if no other alternative is available.

The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna don’t pose any moral concerns, the statement said.

SEE MORE: Johnson & Johnson vaccine gets FDA green light, 4 million doses expected to be shipped this week

Those who choose not to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and don’t have access to the ones from Pfizer or Moderna would still be morally responsible for taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full statement here.