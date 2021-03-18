Menu

Kent County faith leaders urge residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:01:17-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Church leaders from 50 Kent County congregations volunteered to roll up their sleeves Thursday to show their support for COVID-19 vaccines.

“Whatever your faith tradition, the principle of love thy neighbor is pretty consistent across centuries,” said Pastor Charlie Selmon Jr. Of Wellspring Church. “Getting a vaccine, just like wearing a mask, is about showing love for ourselves, our neighbors, our elders and our children. It is about protecting the sanctity of human life.”

Staff from the Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s are administering 100 vaccines to faith leaders who are leading volunteer efforts to vaccinate the socially vulnerable in Kent County, a news release said.

“As a physician, and as someone who has lost loved ones to COVID-19, I urge you to consider getting the vaccine as a way to help us defeat this deadly virus,” said TaLawnda Bragg, an attending physician at Spectrum Health. “I am eager to do whatever I can to help halt the scourge of this virus in our community.”

