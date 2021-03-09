Kalamazoo County Health Department expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility this week – as supplies allow – to select frontline essential workers in Phase 1B, all adults 50 and older and caregivers of children with special health care needs.

The county’s health department is also implementing a new, self-scheduling appointment system for those 50 and older and a new waitlist for caregivers, according to a news release Tuesday.

For now, eligible frontline workers will continue to be scheduled through their employer based off the Phase 1B form completed by the employer.

Frontline workers now eligible include:

Food processing and migrant/seasonal farm workers

Grocery store workers

Restaurant and food facility workers

Local government workers

Non-hospital laboratories

Veterinary clinics

Kalamazoo County hasn’t moved to vaccinating other frontline workers than those listed above because of limited supply, and is asking for patience as officials move through their list.

For those 50 and older, the Kalamazoo County Health Department will release available appointments every Monday for the following week starting March 15.

Those appointments will be found here.

The new process will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. If no appointments are shown, that means no appointments are available for self-scheduling that week.

People with limited internet access may call 269-373-5200 for help scheduling an appointment.

Caregivers of individuals with special needs can pre-register for the new waitlist here.

Adults over the age of 65 and living in Kalamazoo County will continue to be prioritized for the vaccination if they haven’t already received it.

Eligible residents can also explore vaccination through other providers, such as Meijer Pharmacy and Rite Aid Pharmacies.

