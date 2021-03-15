How you can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Michigan

(WXYZ) — On April 5, all Michiganders are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Related: Resources from the MDHHS, how to find a vaccine site near you

Mass clinics at Detroit's Ford Field officially open Wednesday with the goal of providing 6,000 COVID-19 shots per day.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the vaccines that will be coming to Ford Field are additional doses and not being pulled from elsewhere.

Related: Here's the entry procedure for the COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Detroit's Ford Field

Officials say that after people have registered, they will receive either a voice message or text message notifying them of when to book their appointment. The appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

The retailer said they will first be focusing on issuing invitations to individuals based on the Social Vulnerability Index, vaccinating those most vulnerable across metro Detroit.

Michiganders can register by visiting: https://clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021, or by texting ENDCOVID to 75049, or by calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Michiganders 50 and up in addition to people between the ages of 16 and 49 who have health conditions were eligible to receive the vaccination on March 22.

The state said it will take a few weeks for everyone who wants to schedule an appointment to get one.

If you're unsure on where to find an appointment, you can call the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine helpline at 888-535-6136 or call 211 to find a testing site.

You can also contact Rite Aid or Meijer pharmacies, which are offering shots.

Each county is also a good source on how to schedule an appointment. You can find each county's website at wxyz.com/covidvaccine

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

