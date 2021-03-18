Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic will open on March 24; here's how to register

(WXYZ) — Ford Field's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Southeast Michigan will open March 24.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist were joined by leaders from FEMA, Detroit Lions, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and Protect Michigan Commission to discuss the program.

Ford Field will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Officials say that the clinic has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses daily to serve residents in the broader Southeast Michigan region.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required.

All Michigan residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine can register for an appointment. Meijer says it registered more than 35,000 people in less than 24 hours after opening

registration.

Those wishing to register have several options outlined below:

Meijer says it will also manage the check-in process for those receiving vaccines at Ford Field, provide onsite pharmacists for clinical review, and vaccine security and stability, deploy IT development teams and infrastructure, coordinate data submission to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry and preserve the patient’s immunization record.

