Ford Field to open vaccination clinic next week

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) announced today that Michiganders can now register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit set to open March 24.

“The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

According to MSP after the registration process is completed, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

Hours of operation for the new clinic are 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government's vaccination pilot program.

Ford Field will be managed by the State of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Lions.

“This mass vaccination site will accelerate Michigan’s efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, Protect Michigan Commission director. “We urge Michiganders to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine today.”