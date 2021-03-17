First of several COVID-19 veteran vaccination clinics to open in the state

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the first of several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for veterans will open in the state.

The first clinic will open in Marquette, Michigan on March 22, and will provide vaccinations to veterans, their spouses and caregivers. All vaccine recipients must be 50 years old or older.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they’ve earned is essential,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible. The safe, effective vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19, and they will help the country get back to normal and allow us to continue growing our economy.”

The program is in partnership with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Michigan National Guard.

The Marquette clinic is located at Northern Michigan University's Northern Center, and will be open March 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are free for people who register in advance by calling 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838), and choose option 6.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency is currently working on scheduling other veteran vaccination clinis at other locations across the state. Stay with 7 Action News for updates on those locations when they are made available.

“Ensuring that our veterans are protected is one of our most critical missions at the MVAA,” said MVAA Dir. Zaneta Adams. “These brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect us and now it’s our turn to protect them. These vaccination clinics are a major, positive step in helping our veterans and the entire state to start moving forward.”

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

