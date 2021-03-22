Family Health Center to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Family Health Center has announced the date of its next drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’ll be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mayor’s Riverfront Park, located at 251 Mills Street in Kalamazoo, according to a news release Monday.

Eligible adults age 50 and older, age 18 and older with a pre-existing condition or a caretakers of those with disabilities, K-12 school workers, caregivers, agricultural workers and food processors will be able to attend the clinic.

Appointments are required before showing up at the clinic.

To schedule, call Family Health Center’s COVID-19 hotline at 269-488-0804.