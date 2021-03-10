Exodus Place members receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of the men’s transitional housing program at Exodus Place had an opportunity to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Cherry Health’s mobile vaccination unit.

Twenty-five vaccines were administered Tuesday morning, according to a news release Wednesday.

Last week, Cherry Health also offered vaccinations to all of Exodus Place’s staff, as well as members over the age of 65.

Exodus Place officials say the vaccinations come as a “massive relief,” since the program suffered two major outbreaks during the pandemic.

“As soon as we heard the state opened up eligibility to the homeless population, we worked with Cherry Health to organize on-site vaccination for our members,” said Jen Tolonen, licensed practical nurse and head of the medical department at Exodus Place. “Dr. Jenny Bush and the rest of the team at Cherry Health and the Kent County Health Department have worked tirelessly to help vulnerable populations like the men we serve. We are extremely grateful and can’t wait to put this pandemic behind us.”

