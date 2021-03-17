Menu

Donation ceremony held for new mobile vaccination clinic in Allegan County

Allegan County Health Department
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 17, 2021
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department and the Gun Lake Tribe held a donation ceremony Wednesday morning for a mobile vaccination unit.

It’ll give the community more ways to access public health services and includes two exam rooms, a lab with a medical fridge, a waiting area and a restroom, according to a news release.

ACHD is planning to first use it for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for vulnerable groups that have a harder time accessing currently available clinics.

“We are thankful for the funs Gun Lake Tribe donated to make this mobile clinic a reality for Allegan County,” ACHD Health Officer Angelique Joynes said. “Transportation has been identified as a barrier in our Community Needs Assessment for getting care. This mobile clinic allows us to bring our services to our Allegan County communities.”

