COVID-19 vaccinations available at Family Health Care for eligible groups

WEST MICHIGAN — Family Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to community members and clinic patients age 50 and up, including caregiver family members and guardians age 16 and older of children who have special health care needs.

This includes individuals in Phase 1B Group B of the state’s vaccine rollout plan who live in congregate settings like homeless shelters, jails and prisons, according to a news release Thursday.

Vaccinations will continue as supplies are available.

The vaccinations are free and appointments are required.

Appointments can be made by calling one of Family Health Care’s following locations:

• Baldwin (231) 745-0439

• Big Rapids (231) 689-7687

• Cadillac (231) 876-6515

• Grant (231) 834-9744

• McBain (231) 876-6515

• White Cloud (231) 689-7687

