Calhoun County opens new online portal for scheduling vaccine appointments

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is introducing a new online registration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

This registration portal will act as a waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments moving forward, according to a news release Wednesday.

Once pre-registered in the system, a follow-up email and/or text will be sent when new vaccine clinics are available to sign up for.

Officials say the online scheduler will allow for a “much more streamlined process” for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

CCPHD will continue following the state’s vaccine eligibility guidelines.

Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B whose employers previously submitted a form will continue being scheduled at upcoming clinics.

Vaccine eligibility will expand March 22 to include all Michiganders 50 and older, as well as individuals 16-49 with underlying conditions.

Eligibility expands again on April 5 to all individuals 16 and older.

RELATED: W. Michigan health systems are ready to meet April 5 vaccine expansion

Calhoun County residents can register using the online scheduler here.

People with limited internet access can call the Calhoun County COVID-19 call center at 269-969-6990 for help scheduling an appointment.