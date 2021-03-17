Menu

Calhoun County opens new online portal for scheduling vaccine appointments

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 09:31:48-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is introducing a new online registration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

This registration portal will act as a waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments moving forward, according to a news release Wednesday.

Once pre-registered in the system, a follow-up email and/or text will be sent when new vaccine clinics are available to sign up for.

Officials say the online scheduler will allow for a “much more streamlined process” for scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

CCPHD will continue following the state’s vaccine eligibility guidelines.

Frontline essential workers in Phase 1B whose employers previously submitted a form will continue being scheduled at upcoming clinics.

Vaccine eligibility will expand March 22 to include all Michiganders 50 and older, as well as individuals 16-49 with underlying conditions.

Eligibility expands again on April 5 to all individuals 16 and older.

Calhoun County residents can register using the online scheduler here.

People with limited internet access can call the Calhoun County COVID-19 call center at 269-969-6990 for help scheduling an appointment.

