COMING SOON: The new Derm Institute of West Michigan

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Exciting things are happening in Caledonia!

On April 13th the Derm Institute of West Michigan is opening their brand new location.

Opened by Dr. Kristi B. Hawley, this new state of the art facility will offer a cosmetic center, research, and medical center.

On the cosmetic end patients will be able to experience laser treatments, peels, botox, fillers, and more!

The Derm Institute of West Michigan even has their own product line featuring acne solution kits, serums, creams, deodorants, and then some.

On the medical side, the dermatology office will offer a psoriasis and eczema treatment center to provide the most advanced treatments for those with difficult skin conditions.

What's even better? The Institute says they will have a specialized skin cancer surgeon flying in to see patients at the facility multiple times a month.

This specialist will be able to give patients the best outcomes and highest cure rate for their skin cancer needs.

With more space and more comfort there's a lot for West Michiganders to look forward to at the fresh Derm Institute of West Michigan.

The opening date for the facility is April 13th, 2021.

Make appointments now by calling the facility at (616) 326-0114.

Their new address will be

1661 Crystal Springs BLVD

Caledonia, MI 49316