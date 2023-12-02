GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Christmas is a season of miracles and one Grand Ledge family is hoping for one for their young son battling for his life.

"I can tell you nobody, nothing in this world, could have prepared me for, somebody telling me my child has brain cancer,"

Up until two weeks ago, the Caswell family, was just preparing, for another holiday season, when six-year-old Layne's parents no one wants to receive.

"He has medulla pastdullma cancer, which is a relatively curable cancer, but nothing is 100%, we been trying to have guarded optimism about the whole thing,"

From there Layne immediately treatments at Henry ford hospital in Ann Arbor, however his parents were reduced to mirror spectators to his fight for life.

"Seeing him go through all his treatments and everything, we had to come to terms, with the hardest thing we ever, we will ever have to deal with,"

What made it even tougher was the fact that Tre had to leave his job to focuses solely on his son's health, adding financial hardship to the situation however the community has rallied around Layne and his family.

"The church, I go to here in Grand Ledge, the new life church, has been extremely helpful also, they gave Layne a new bed, and has helped us with bills,"

"It really, it means everything, to us, you really see that village grows when something like this happens,"

Despite these dark days, the Caswells are focused on making the holidays as bright as possible.

"To celebrate and enjoy life, that what means the most,"

If you like to help the Caswell family here is the link https://gofund.me/2721b84e to the Go Fund Me.