Cedar Point offering new Michigan bundle

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — Cedar Point opens for the season this weekend, and there's a new deal for adrenaline junkies in the state of Michigan.

Cedar Point is now offering a Michigan Bundle. For $49.99, the bundle includes:

Single Day Admission to the park

Free general parking

All Day Drinks

Cedar Point is also offering a Two Day Michigan Bundle. For $79.99, that bundle inclues

Two-Day admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores

Free general parking

All Day Drinks

Both offers are valid through Monday, Sept.9. For anyone interested in going more than twice this month, you can purchase a 2024 Summer Pass for $17 a month, which includes unlimited visits through Monday, Sept. 2, free parking, and exclusive discounts.

For those interested in purchasing tickets to go to Cedar Point this summer,you can do so at this link.