CDC updates childhood vaccine recommendations amid record flu season

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new childhood vaccination recommendations this week, with certain shots now facing more restrictions while flu cases reach their highest levels in 25 years.

The CDC now recommends every child get vaccinated against 11 diseases, including chickenpox, measles, polio, tetanus and whooping cough. The HPV vaccine is also recommended, but suggested doses have been lowered to just one shot.

The biggest changes come with vaccines against the flu, hepatitis A and B, and meningitis. These are now only recommended for kids considered high risk or after having a consultation with a doctor.

HHS officials said President Trump had tasked the agency to review the vaccine recommendations of other nations.

Organizations like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics claim there's no new evidence to justify the changes.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote in part, "Parents can still choose to give their children all of the vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance."

The changes come as flu numbers are reaching the highest levels in 25 years in the United States.. A new flu strain called Subclade K is believed to be responsible for the spread.

Subclade K began to spread after strains were chosen for this year's flu shots, which means flu vaccines likely only offer partial protection against it.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services flu focus tracker, about 24% of Michiganders have gotten a flu shot this season.

Health officials recommend washing your hands and staying home if you are sick. If you have questions and concerns about vaccinations, it's best to talk about them with your doctor.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

