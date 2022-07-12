Watch Now
CDC reports 6 cases of monkeypox in Michigan

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting six confirmed cases of monkeypox in Michigan.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 07:55:44-04

7 Action News, FOX 17's sister station in Detroit, previously reported about two cases in Oakland County and one in the city of Detroit. A fourth case has been confirmed on the west side of the state in Kent County.

It’s unclear at this time where the other two cases were identified. We’re working to learn more about those other cases.

Monkeypox symptoms include:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion
  • A rash that can look like pimples or blisters. These appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

More information on monkeypox can be found on the CDC's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
