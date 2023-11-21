OTSEGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Usually, we don't report on every minor crash — but bear with us on this one.

There was no driver.

It sounds so much like the punchline to a bad joke Michigan State Police released their dash-cam video with the crash report.

Footage from Otsego County shows a Pontiac Grand Prix slowly driving across a road, narrowly missing the cruiser before clipping the curb and hitting a car parked at a gas pump.

When a passerby and then the trooper approached the crash, both were visibly surprised to see the empty seat.

Car with no driver crashes, nearly hits state cruiser

The video was posted Monday morning with a press release that said the car may have rolled away from a previous crash. Witnesses told police the driver became belligerent while telling them someone had crashed into the Grand Prix and police were already on their way. The 57-year-old woman then began to walk away, leaving the car in drive.

She also tried to walk away from the trooper who noted her behavior — slurred speech, difficulty maintaining balance, bloodshot eyes, and a strong odor of they called 'intoxicants'.

The woman— identified only as a 57-year-old from Grayling— was arrested. No injuries were reported.