Candlelight hike at Sleeping Bear Dunes happening this month

(WXYZ) — If you've ever wanted to explore one of Michigan's most popular parks at night in the winter, here's your chance.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is hosting a candlelight winter hike on Saturday, Feb. 18.

It will take place at the Dune Climb from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Park rangers and volunteers will be there, but it will be a self-guided hike.

According to the National Parks Service, it's a one-mile hike that should take 30 minutes to an hour, and you can arrive any time between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The hike will take place regardless of snow conditions, and if there is adequate snow, it will be a snowshoe hike.

Luminaries will light the trail, but visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight or headlamp and wear layers.