Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police aggressively pushed back protesters, took control of trucks and cleared the street in front of Parliament.

Scores of the trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Police in tactical gear quickly gained ground Saturday against demonstrators who are facing of one of the biggest police enforcement actions in Canada’s history, with officers drawn from around the country.

Around midday Saturday, protest organizers said they had ordered truckers to move away from Parliament Hill.

170 people were arrested on Friday and Saturday, mostly on mischief charges, and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets.