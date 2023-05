LUDINGTON, Mich. — Have you seen Owen Joseph Horrigan or the '89 Toyota he was last seen driving? MSP is asking for your help immediately.

Horrigan left his home in Ludington last night driving the car below — a red/maroon Toyota 4-Runner with the license plate EQV5787.

He's 5'9", approximately 130lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you've seen him, please call 911 or the Michigan State Troopers in Hart at 231-873-2171.