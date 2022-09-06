California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections.

Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that can set minimum wage, hour and working conditions for fast food employees.

Restaurant owners opposed the measure, warning it would drive up consumer costs.

Newsom says the law gives fast food workers "a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards."