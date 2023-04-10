Calhoun County to sentence suspected serial killer in death of Ashely Parlier

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — According to Calhoun County, Harold Haulman will be sentenced Monday.

The suspected serial killer is currently serving a life sentence in Luzerne County, PA after pleading guilty to 2 homicides there.

Haulman admitted two years ago to the 2005 killing of then-pregnant Ashley Parlier in Battle Creek, reopening the investigation and prompting trials in Michigan.

Parlier family Photo of Ashley Parlier.

During an interview with him in 2021, Haulman told Calhoun County detectives he knocked Ashley unconscious during an argument, then drove her to a remote area in Newton Township where he killed her and got rid of his blood-covered clothing.

He has not yet been able to lead detectives to her remains.

Haulman's sentencing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

FOX 17 has been following this case and will bring you updates as soon as they’re available.