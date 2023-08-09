Cadillac unveils all-electric 2025 Escalade IQ

(WXYZ) — Cadillac unveiled the first-ever 2025 Escalade IQ on Wednesday, the first-ever all-electric full-size SUV from the luxury brand.

According to Cadillac, the Escalade IQ will have an estimated 450 miles of range, a pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal LED display, Super Cruise driver assistance technology and much more.

"Escalade IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago," Cadillac Global VP John Roth said in a statement. "This reimaging of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac's all-electric future."

The SUV is built on General Motors' Ultium Platform and includes GM's Ultifi software platform.

The Escalade IQ will have 680 hp and 615 lb-ft. of torque in normal mode, and that increases to 750 hp and 758 lb-ft. of torque in velocity max.

It will be run on a 24-module Ultium battery with more than 200 kWh of available energy, and will be enabled for an 800-volt DC fast charger, the quickest form of EV charging currently available, giving up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time.

"Escalade has always been about being bold, so that's what we sent out to accomplish," the vehicle's chief engineer, Mandi Damman, said in a statement. "Escalade IQ is what you get when you follow your soul instead of the crowd."

Production will begin next summer at GM's Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center and pricing will start around $130,000 including destination charges.