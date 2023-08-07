Buddy’s Pizza named new Michigan Athletics partner

(WXYZ) — Detroit-style pizza lovers, rejoice! Buddy’s Pizza has been named a new partner of Michigan Athletics.

According to a press release, with this five-year agreement, Buddy’s Pizza will be ready for sale at concession stands throughout the Big House, Yost Ice Arena and University of Michigan’s Crisler Center.

“We think Buddy’s Pizza, together with Michigan Athletics, is a winning team, and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring our beloved original Detroit-style pizza to the fans of the maize-and-blue,” said Chris Tussing, Buddy’s Pizza CEO in a press release. "Whether you’re already a devoted Buddy’s fan, or someone eating our pizza for the first-time, we’re ready to make game day delicious.”

There are 22 Buddy’s Pizza locations throughout the state.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring fans of Michigan Athletics a favorite and iconic hometown brand, like Buddy’s Pizza,” said Jennifer Cadicamo, Vice President and General Manager of Michigan Sports Properties in a press release. “We each have our own proud and rich local histories, and we’re excited to experience this next chapter of our stories together.”